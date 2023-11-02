HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new food pantry in Holyoke has opened to assist those in need.

In a partnership between Holyoke Community College (HCC) and the United Way of Pioneer Valley, the new food pantry, Holyoke Community Cupboard, is located at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute on 164 Race St. It will be open on Thursdays from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“HCC has generously provided the United Way with access to space at the culinary arts institute to operate a food pantry as part of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts’s network,” said Lee Drewitz, director of program operations for the United Way of Pioneer Valley. “This is the third pantry operated by UWPV after we opened sites in Springfield and Chicopee.”

“We hope to use this collaboration as a means of finding innovative solutions to food security and to collectively support other initiatives,” said Drewitz. “This includes offering food demonstrations using food pantry staples and educating the community about the Emergency Food Pantry system.”

“HCC faculty chefs and students will also be offering live food demos quarterly where residents can learn how to boost up pantry items in creative ways,” said Stacy Graves, the Culinary Arts Institute facility coordinator.

Since 2015, a food pantry has been in operation on the HCC with assistance from the United Way of Pioneer Valley.