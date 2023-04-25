HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke community is observing National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

The Nuevo Camino Program at Enlace de Familias is doing just that with several events this week. They hosted a mural painting at their facility Tuesday night. People there telling us that the campaign is to ensure that victims’ voices are heard and validated in their search for a new path.

“In a city like Holyoke, there are so many victimizations. Like sexual assault to domestic violence, harassment, and ones we really don’t think of like wage theft, landlord harassments. These are all crimes that members of our community is facing. Having services like ours is here to serve those people and fund the resources that they need,” says Program Manager, Jose Maldonadovelez.

As this weeklong observance continues, another mural painting is scheduled for Thursday, April 27 and a resource fair will be held Friday, April 28.