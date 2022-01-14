Holyoke COVID-19 testing sites closed Saturday, Monday due to weather

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two COVID-19 testing sites in Holyoke will be closed Saturday and Monday due to the cold temperatures and incoming winter weather.

The City of Holyoke says the COVID-19 testing site at Holyoke Community College and at the War Memorial will be closed Saturday as wind chills are expected to reach below zero. Both sites will also be closed Monday for a potential snow storm on the way.

Springfield AMR also announced Friday the Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall will be closed Saturday due to the cold temperatures.

A Severe Wind Chill Warning will be in effect for Berkshire County and western Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden Counties after 7:00 p.m. Friday night. In addition, a Moderate Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect for Eastern Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden Counties after 7:00 p.m. Friday night.

COVID-19 Tests in Massachusetts

To find a testing location near you visit Mass.gov.