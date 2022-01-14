Holyoke COVID-19 testing sites closed Saturday, Monday due to weather

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two COVID-19 testing sites in Holyoke will be closed Saturday and Monday due to the cold temperatures and incoming winter weather.
The City of Holyoke says the COVID-19 testing site at Holyoke Community College and at the War Memorial will be closed Saturday as wind chills are expected to reach below zero. Both sites will also be closed Monday for a potential snow storm on the way.
Springfield AMR also announced Friday the Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall will be closed Saturday due to the cold temperatures.
A Severe Wind Chill Warning will be in effect for Berkshire County and western Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden Counties after 7:00 p.m. Friday night. In addition, a Moderate Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect for Eastern Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden Counties after 7:00 p.m. Friday night.
The 22News Storm Team is tracking a storm on the way for Monday that could bring us snow and some rain. Watch live weather updates from meteorologists Brian Lapis, Adam Strzempko, Kelly Reardon, and Chris Bouzakis on 22News and live streaming on WWLP.com.
Temperatures
COVID-19 Tests in Massachusetts
To find a testing location near you visit Mass.gov.
- Holyoke Medical Center Auxiliary Conference Center: 20 Hospital Drive in Holyoke, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- MedExpress Chicopee Urgent Care: 1505 Memorial Dr in Chicopee, 8:00am-7:00pm Mon-Sun
- American Medical Response – Cottage St.: 595 Cottage St in Springfield, 10:00am-3:00pm Mon-Fri YES
- AFC Urgent Care West Springfield: 18 Union St in West Springfield, 8:00am-8:00pm Mon-Fri / 8:00am-5:00pm Sat & Sun
- MedExpress Urgent Care Westfield: 311 East Main St in Westfield, 8:00am-7:00pm Mon-Sun
- Westfield public testing site: 19 Railroad Avenue in Westfield, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays
- Greenfield Community College: 1 College Dr. in Greenfield,
- Mon – Tue – Fri: 8am – 4pm
- Wed – Thu: 11am – 7pm
- Sat – Sun: 9am – 2pm