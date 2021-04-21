Holyoke COVID-19 vaccine clinic available for residents

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those who live, work, or go to school in the city.

This clinic located at 291 Pine Street is open every Wednesday and this week it’s for those who live, work or go to school in Holyoke.

Holyoke Council on Aging & Senior Center COVID vaccine communication

Appointments must be made in advance through the Council on Aging by contacting the senior center. The clinic administers the Moderna vaccine, which is currently approved for people 18 years and older. To schedule an appointment, give the Senior Center a call at 413-322-5625.

Teens aged 16 and 17 years old are also eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine in Massachusetts as that is the only vaccine approved for those ages.

If you are not a Holyoke resident but are seeking a vaccination, you can sign up for the Council on Aging’s list or when their guidelines change. This clinic is typically limited to just Holyoke residents at this time.

In the last clinic at the center they administered more than 400 doses in four hours.

The city expects to keep the clinic up and running for at least several weeks.