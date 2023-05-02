HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Debris fell off of a building next to Holyoke City Hall Tuesday morning, closing the sidewalk out of caution.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, High Street was closed from Suffolk Street and Dwight Street but has since reopened. Our 22News crew could see police tape blocking off an area of a building next to Holyoke City Hall. Debris from the building fell to the street level but the building has not collapsed.

Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex told 22News there were no injuries. The building was built in 1906 and is currently not occupied. Firefighters have put up scaffolding and used a drone to evaluate the damage. Rex added the City Hall has not been evacuated.

The sidewalk will remain closed as crews evaluated the building.