HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department received report of smoke in the area near the train trestle connecting Holyoke to Chicopee Tuesday morning.

Courtesy of Holyoke Fire Department

Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, crews discovered the wooden walkway attached to the trestle was smoldering. According to Holyoke Fire, crews extinguished the fire and remained in the area to check for remaining fires.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and no injuries were reported in connection with the incident. Holyoke Fire thanked the concerned citizen who called the fire in.