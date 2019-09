HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews will be working into the night to repair a broken water line that’s causing water discoloration in Holyoke Wednesday night.

The city said they have been made aware of the water coloration issue which may continue overnight into the morning as they flush the system.

Holyoke Water Works crews are working to repair the broken line and flush the system.

The city will give residents an update Thursday morning.