HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Robert E. Barrett Fishway at the Holyoke Dam is open to the public for viewing!

The fishway is operated by Holyoke Gas & Electric and consists of two “lifts” that carry migrating fish up the Connecticut River. An observation deck overlooking the river is open to the public where you can watch the lifts in action.

The fishway is open through June 18 on Wednesday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., to anyone and there will also be guided tours each Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. for free. The fishway will also be open on Memorial Day.

The fishway was built in 1955 and was the first fish lift on the Atlantic Coast. As the fish swim upstream, against the current, they make their way into the traction water which flows just alongside the dam. They then swim into the fish lift.

This Sunday, a Mother’s Day event will be held at the fishway from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free carnations will be given to mothers that attend.