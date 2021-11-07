Holyoke dealership hosts ‘Trees of Hope’ celebration

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — A family-friendly event at a local car dealership on Sunday was a great way to get families into the Christmas spirit.

The showroom at Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke has been transformed into a winter wonderland featuring creative holiday trees, wreaths, and other holiday displays. It’s part of the Ronald McDonald House Charities ‘Trees of Hope’ Springfield celebration, called “We need a little Christmas.” It’s an event that featured performances and a visit from Santa Claus himself.

“With all that’s going on during the past couple of years, people are looking to return to the Christmas spirit and to return to the Christmas joy, and that’s why we’re having it so early in the season,” Jessica Roncarati-Howe, Tree of Hope Springfield event coordinator said.

All of the Christmas displays will be raffled off on November 19 at the dealership. 2.000 raffles were sold Friday when the Trees and decorations were first displayed.