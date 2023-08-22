HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke DPW announced that new trash barrels will be distributed to every household beginning next month.

According to the DPW, all residents in single-family, two-family, three-family, and four-family homes will receive new 96-gallon trash carts. The delivery will begin on Friday, September 18th to make waste disposal more efficient and convenient.

The trash schedule will not change however, all trash must be in the new cart. No bags outside the barrel will be collected. Damage to the new cart will be responsible of the homeowner at a cost of $90.

Recyclables will have to be separated into two bins, one for paper and cardboard and the second for glass, metals, and plastic. Additional recycling bins can be purchased at the DPW for $10.