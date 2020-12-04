Holyoke doctor among two physicians reprimanded by Massachusetts Board of Medicine

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine announced Friday it has taken disciplinary action against the medical licenses of two doctors, including one who works at a Holyoke hospital.

According to the Board, Dr. Thomas J. Graziano, who currently practices medicine at Holyoke Medical Center, made false representations about the status of his health to his employer and physician, after he failed to report to work.

Dr. Graziano was reprimanded by the Board on Friday and is now required to complete ethics training. Dr. Graziano was first licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts in February 2013.

Also reprimanded by the state Board was Dr. Errol S. Mortimer, who is said to have admitted to improperly access Protected Health Information of individuals that were not his patients. Dr. Mortimer also rendered substandard care to two patients, the Board said.

Dr. Mortimer was first licensed to practice medicine in the Commonwealth in April 1995. He is a doctor at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

More than 40,000 physicians, osteopaths, and acupuncturists are licensed by the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine, which was created in 1894.