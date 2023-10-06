HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Shining light on the world at large brought the community together in Holyoke.

The Holyoke Public Schools Ethnic Studies Program Friday night marking its 10th year with the unveiling of an exhibit at Wistariahurst Museum. The exhibit entitled ” Shining Light on the Truth: Uncovering the Counter Narrative” is a collection of students projects and summer work. The aspiring archivists had the chance to showcase Holyoke’s history Friday night.

“It provides them with an opportunity and entry point to the conversations that are happening both locally and globally,” said Naomi Robles, Manager for Culturally Responsive Education in Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke Public Schools.

“It taught me alot of things that happen normally, come from bigger things, bigger than me. Problems like racism and heterosexism,” added Qua’ Nae Golston-Thomas, Senior at Holyoke Public Schools.

The program is building their capacity and hopes to be a model for other districts.

