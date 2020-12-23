Holyoke families come together to make holidays special for others

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke residents came together to donate more than 1,000 toys for Holyoke families ahead of Christmas.

The massive toy drive was hosted at Flow Meduza Barber Shop on Sargent Street. Hundreds of families lined up to receive toys. The toys ranged from dolls to Bluetooth speakers.

The entire event was organized by two Holyoke natives. They donated and collected hundreds of dollars to make sure local families have a good Christmas.

“A lot of families are affected by COVID. There’s a lot of kids who probably won’t have presents because families got laid off due to COVID so we are just trying to give a little bit back to the kids because it’s really about them it’s not about us,” Raymond Lozada said.

The event was in partnership with Stop the Violence, which is a campaign that aims to stop violence in urban areas like Holyoke.