Court ruled temporary housing for Holyoke families after apartment collapse

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a week filled with confusion and chaos for 20 Holyoke families who had to leave their homes after their apartment building was condemned due to a partial collapse.. leaving them without a place to stay.

The apartment’s landlord provided a hotel for them for three nights, but couldn’t provide further assistance.

22News spoke with one of the tenants about what this past week has been like for her and the 19 other families.

“Frustrating, I think I could speak for everyone it’s been depressing and it’s a really sad situation where we’re at right now,” Tenant Naomi Cruz said.

Once the families found out they couldn’t live in their apartment The American Red Cross put them up in two hotels. That stay only lasted till Friday and these families still had questions that needed to be answered.

The families took their questions to Housing Court in Springfield Friday morning where a court order ruled that their landlord must pay for temporary housing until Tuesday.

22News spoke with Betty Medina Lichtenstein from Enlace De Familias who was assisting the families in finding housing.

“This is what the tenants need, is figuring out where I sleep tonight and what’s the next step.”

The families are now expected to be back in court Tuesday following their temporary stay.