Holyoke families receive hygienic supplies from local organization

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Enlace De Familias received a $25,000 check used to purchase hygiene products for families with children in the public school system.

The items were distributed at seven schools throughout Holyoke. Items that include toilet paper, masks, and plenty of other cleaning products. Each family received a bag filled with $25 worth of supplies.

Betty Medina-Liechtenstein, the Executive Director at Enlace De Familias told 22News that the organization made sure to give local families as many hygienic supplies as possible.

“They received disinfectant solution, bath soap masks, and a few other items because that seems to be what families are having a lot of difficulty within finding at local stores and it is also becoming very expensive,” said Medina-Liechtenstein.

Medina-Liechtensteinsaid they will be making another distribution in about three weeks.