Holyoke families ringing in New Year with First Night Junior celebration

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many hundreds of Springfield area children will soon be asleep – and content that they helped ring in the New Year during Holyoke’s First Night Junior celebration on Tuesday.

First Night Junior has become a Holyoke Heritage State Park tradition for the past 22 years. The many hundreds of children, their parents and grandparents make a day of it on the Merry go round, attending the performance and engaging in artwork and making great memories together.

“The heartwarming stories from the grandparents, who come with the grandchildren, the looks on the kid’s faces when the carousel is here,” said Kathie McDonough, Holyoke Merry go round operations manager.

Pamela Stratton of Palmer said, “I’m a grandmother and I raised one of my grandchildren for six years, so he’s like my own.”

No First Night Junior celebration is complete without Michael Rondeau working his sculptural magic with a chainsaw welcoming in the new year.

“The kids think it’s magic, out of a block,” said Rondeau, ice sculptor. “They get a good creative mood when they look at it though.”

Steven added, “Oh, it’s great for the kids because New Year’s just ends up being an adult holiday, more than just a kid’s holiday.”

But as you can see on the faces of these children, First Night Junior is their celebration. Many of the adults who were children when the celebration began 22 years ago, now take their children here.