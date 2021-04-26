Holyoke family awarded $7M after mother was struck, killed by car

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The family of a Holyoke woman who was killed by a car while walking her dog on November 27 in 2017 was awarded $7 million by a Hampden County jury in Springfield on Friday.

According to Chief Operating Officer of Keches Law Group, Tim Blacquier, the family of Zoe Rosenthal, a Holyoke teacher who died from her injuries after being struck by a car on November 27 by Charles Davignon of Holyoke, was awarded $7 million as a verdict of a three day trial on Friday.

On November 27, 2017, 52-year-old Zoe Rosenthal, was out walking her dog just a few blocks from her home when Davignon took a left turn in his truck and hit Rosenthal while she was walking on the crosswalk. Rosenthal was knocked over onto the pavement and hit her head off the ground.

She was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where a CT scan showed a skull fracture and a brain hemorrhage. She died two days later, on November 29, 2017.

Blacquier said the $7 million verdict consists of $3 million for each daughter, Chelsea and Tiffany Castillo, $1 million for the pain and suffering Ms. Rosenthal endured, and more than $2.5 million in pre-judgment interest, totaling more than $9.5 million.

Rosenthal’s two daughters, Chelsea and Tiffany Castillo, testified during the trial about how their mom was in raising them as a single mother and was a dedicated educator.

According to Blacquier, an ophthalmologist testified at trial that Davignon had a severe visual impairment in his left eye that would have impeded his ability to see a pedestrian on his left as he was approaching the intersection.