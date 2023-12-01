HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One family in Holyoke is spreading the love within their community through peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and socks!

Suzanne Picard and her family have always made it their mission to help those who are less fortunate. And over the last four years they’ve devoted time, money, and passion to touch the lives of so many one sandwich at a time.

Picard’s Spread the Love mobile is a familiar sight to many in the city of Holyoke. The bright yellow car represents a beacon of hope to the homeless men, women and families she helps out each and every day.

“When we see her, we smile because for whatever five or ten minutes that we spend with her, we have a good person that we’re talking to,” said homeless Veteran Donald Gallow.

Every day Picard loads up her van and drives around Holyoke delivering supplies to those who need it most. Whether its a sandwich, a pair or socks or hug… it’s a simple gesture that has a lasting impact.

The Spread the Love operation is a family effort, Picard’s niece collects the socks, her sister-in-law crochets the hats and gloves and she prepares the sandwiches with her husband.

“I have always done this. It’s important to us to give back to our communities in whatever we can. I thought there was some way to reach out that was more personal so we started making the peanut butter and jelly sandwiches,” said Picard.

This year, in addition to the sandwiches they were able to crochet 160 hats and collect nearly 900 pairs of socks.

“It fills their bellies and they love peanut butter and jelly and the same thing with the socks, it’s such a valued item. Whatever I can do to make them warm, that’s what I’m going to do. Whether it’s their bellies or their feet,” said Picard.

If you are interested in helping out, Suzanne says all you need to do is donate socks or you can help them purchase jars of peanut butter and jelly.