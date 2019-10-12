Holyoke Family Network & Center for P.R Studies to host conference

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Family Network and the Center for Puerto Rican Studies is hosting a summit at Holyoke Community College Saturday.

The conference is a way to explore the impact of Hurricane Maria evacuees on the Puerto Rican population in New England.

It’s been two years since Hurricane Irma and Maria devasted the island forcing thousands to seek refuge in New England. Since there was such a large spike the in Puerto Rican population, the conference aims to make Puerto Ricans more visible politically, socially, and economically.

The conference is held throughout the day until 6:30 p.m. at the Kittredge Center.



