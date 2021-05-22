Holyoke Farmers’ Market begins

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Farmers’ Market is back and just in time for the warm weather this weekend.

In efforts to increase food access here in the city of Holyoke, the Holyoke Farmers’ Market will be taking place on Race Street and the entrance will be at the Appleton and Race Street intersection.

If you are looking for something to do on the weekends this summer the market will be running every Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. until October 16.

Customers can expect to see a large variety of foods from potatoes and fruits and even non-alcoholic beverages.

The market will also be featuring 14 locals vendors this year including atlas farm from South Deerfield, as well as several food trucks.

Snap, EBT, and hip are accepted at this market while customers with EBT cards will automatically have 40 dollars in free farmers’ market money towards fruits and vegetables.

The market will be following all COVID- 19 guidelines by the Holyoke Health Board.