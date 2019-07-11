Holyoke Farmers’ Market celebrates its 40th anniversary

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – The annual Holyoke Farmers’ Market is celebrating its 40th year anniversary.

In a news release sent to 22News, the Holyoke Farmers’ Market has extended their hours and is moving to the Veterans’ Memorial Park every week from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. starting Thursday.

According to Holyoke Farmers Market manager Candice Pelletier, the extended hours of the market will allow time for residents to visit after work.

The Farmers’ Market will be every Thursday until September 26th and offers live music shows in the park, food demonstrations, local fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

