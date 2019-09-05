WATCH LIVE: Holyoke Farms Apartments groundbreaking

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – The groundbreaking for the revitalization of the Holyoke Farms Apartments will be Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

22News will be live streaming the groundbreaking, watch live starting at 1:30 p.m.

In a news release sent to 22News, Maloney Development, Governor Charlie Baker, Mayor Alex Morse, and Mark Teden of MassHousing will celebrate the groundbreaking at 87 Farnum drive.

Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Karen Polito will also visit the Mason Square Apartments at 3:00 p.m. in Springfield.