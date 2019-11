HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department put out a house fire on Harvard Street Wednesday afternoon.

Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac told 22News, the homeowner called to report smoke coming from the front of his home on 47 Harvard Street around 1:30 p.m. Firefighters found fire in the exterior siding above the front door.

Cavagnac said the homeowner had been using a heat gun to remove paint.

The fire was quickly put out and no one was injured.