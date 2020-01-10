Holyoke Fire Chief, John Pond, retires after 25 years

Breaking News
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of firefighters past and present filled the Holyoke Fire Department garage Friday afternoon to wish Chief Pond well on his retirement following a career that spanned a quarter of a century.

Chief Pond stepped down after eight years at the helm. He told 22News that he felt humbled by the reception he received from many he hadn’t seen in years.

“It’s a feeling that’s bittersweet. It’s been a great career, a great job, a lot of good people. I’m going on to the next chapter of my life, but I can always reflect back on how great this job was and all the people I got to work with.”

-Holyoke Fire Chief, John Pond

Mayor Alex Morse participated in the ceremony wishing the 55-year-old well and thanking the Chief for his many years of service to the city.

