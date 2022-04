HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke fire crews were called to a two-car accident at Apremont Highway Thursday afternoon.

According to a social media post by the Holyoke Fire Department, fire crews were called to Apremont Highway at around 4:02 p.m. Two people were taken to the hospital due to pain from seatbelts and airbags deploying.

Courtesy of Holyoke Fire Dept.

No delays were announced, and no further information was given.