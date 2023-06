HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — Around 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon the Holyoke Fire Department pulled a stolen car out of the Connecticut River.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a car in the Connecticut River at the end of Appleton Street.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the accident. The Holyoke Police Department is investigating. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.