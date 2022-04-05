HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two inflatable lifts have been purchased by the Holyoke Fire Department to safely raise injured people from floor to stretcher.

These lifts are useful in tight spots where many incidents can take place such as when someone falls in a bathroom. They also can be used in automobile extractions.

Holyoke firefighters are now undergoing training to use these lifts after they were delivered to the department in March.

The HoverJack Air Patient Lifts have a 1,200-pound weight limit. The lifts have four chambers that are inflated to elevate individuals who have fallen or cannot stand on their own. Some injuries are caused when a person is being lifted from a floor. These lifts prevent injuries like this from occurring.

The lifts were purchased through COVID-19 grants awarded to the fire department to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.