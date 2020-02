EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) - National Grid has rolled out a new program to help people in East Longmeadow stay informed about power outages.

East Longmeadow residents can now sign up to receive personalized power outage alerts by text, email, and phone calls. The new 2-way outage communication system allows residents to text National Grid to report outages, and check on the progress of their restoration.