Holyoke Fire Department welcomes new fire chief

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department officially welcomed its new Chief Wednesday.

A pinning ceremony was held at the Holyoke Fire Department headquarters Wednesday for Jeffrey Przekopowski.

He told 22News the department has invested in new equipment over the past few years and he plans to invest in his people.

The ramifications to your health from that type of work is being proven in science,” Przekopowski explained. “Where cancers are up, heart problems are up, and I really want to deal with that and nip that in the bud before people retire so they can have long lives after they get out of the fire services.”

Przekopowski takes over of Chief John Pond who retired in January.