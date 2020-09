HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A young woman was taken to the hospital after being rescued on Mount Tom in Holyoke early Tuesday afternoon.

The Holyoke Fire Department said a 911 call came in around 2:30 p.m. reporting a distressed hiker at the top of Mount Tom, near the radio towers.

Crews used a brush truck and radio tower access to locate the distressed young woman.

She was brought down from the mountain and taken to the emergency room by ambulance.