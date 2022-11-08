HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The monthly list of calls for service for the Holyoke Fire Department was released for the month of October.

Overall, the department was called 552 times for incidents, with 47% of the total for rescue and emergency medical services. There were 25 fires in the city that the members of the department were called to.

Rescue & Emergency Medical Service: 257 incidents / 46.56%

False Alarm & False Call: 123 incidents / 22.28%

Good Intent Call: 108 incidents / 19.57%

Service Call: 26 incidents / 4.71%

Fires: 25 incidents / 4.53%

Hazardous Condition (no fire): 13 incidents / 2.36%

For the month of September, there were a total of 435 incidents that include 32% for rescue and emergency medical services and 25 fires however, two incidents are listed as overpressure rupture, explosion, and overheating (no fire).