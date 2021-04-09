Holyoke fire reported at D+S Plating Company building

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department was called to a report of smoke coming from the building at D+S Plating Company on Cabot Street in Holyoke Friday morning.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, crews found the fire in the roof rafters of the one story building on 102 Cabot Street around 6:20 a.m. The building was evacuated and the fire was put out quickly. The crews remained on site to remove the roof rafters that were smoldering to prevent any new fire.

The fire originated in the ceiling above an industrial oven, and the cause is being investigated by the Holyoke Fire Department Fire Investigators. No injuries were reported.