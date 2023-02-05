HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to a total of 50 calls for service within 24 hours on Saturday.

Group D, in just one 24-hour shift beginning at 7:00 on Saturday and 7:00 on Sunday, was sent to 50 calls for service. 28 of those calls were for water problems, and there was a call for mutual to Westfield, according to the Holyoke Fire Department.

Group A is now picking up where Group D left off with several calls this morning for water-related issues.

The Holyoke Fire Department is reminding everyone to not use any sort of fire or flame to thaw frozen pipes, and that a hair dryer works just as well.