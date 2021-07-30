Holyoke firefighter passes away

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke firefighter who has been with the department for over seven years has passed away, officials announced in a Facebook post late Friday afternoon.

Firefighter Jonathan “Jono” Robert was a husband, father, son, brother, and uncle. He joined the Holyoke Fire Department in June 2014 and was active until his untimely death.

“He was one of a kind and will be deeply missed,” the Holyoke Firefighter Association said.

It’s unclear what caused the young firefighter’s sudden death.

22News has reached out to the Holyoke Fire Department for more details. We’ll continue coverage and bring you the latest when we learn more.