Holyoke firefighters called to burning house on Brown Avenue

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews have been called to a structure fire on Brown Avenue in Holyoke Wednesday night.

Lieutenant Jim Albert of the Holyoke Police Department confirmed the fire at 45 Brown Ave with 22News just before 9:30 p.m. He added that there are flames and heavy smoke coming out of the burning house.

A photo sent into our newsroom shows the top level of the home completely involved in flames and heavy smoke could be seen from miles away.

Currently, it is unclear if anyone was inside the home when the fire started or if anyone is hurt.

This story is still developing. 22News has a crew on the way and will bring you updates as we learn more.