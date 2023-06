HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is temporarily without a home following a fire on Linden Street in Holyoke Monday afternoon.

Holyoke firefighters were called to a structure fire on Linden Street around 1:00 p.m. on Monday. Heavy smoke and fire could be seen coming from a first floor window. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire.

Credit: Holyoke Fire Department

No injuries were reported but one person is without a home until repairs can be made. The Holyoke Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.