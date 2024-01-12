HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters have put out a large car fire on Homestead Avenue Friday morning.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, crews were called to a crash on Homestead Avenue near the intersection of Whitney Avenue. Photos shared by the department show the vehicle off the road crashed into a utility pole. At one point, the fire was heavily on fire.

Credit: Holyoke Fire Department

Credit: Holyoke Fire Department



Drivers were asked to avoid the area as crews worked to cleanup the incident.