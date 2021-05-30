Holyoke firefighters put out fire inside garbage station

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department reported a fire at the Casella Waste Transfer on Sunday morning.

According to the fire department at 4:50 a.m., they received a 911 call from workers at the waste station reporting a fire in the pile of trash that is stored in the building.



(Photo Credit: Holyoke Fire Department)

The building located at 686 Main Street is of non-combustible construction, with a sprinkler system that activated and contained the fire.

However hand-held hose lines were also used to douse the remaining hot spots.

The Fire Department used an excavator that was on site to move the pile and expose the smoldering debris.

No injuries were reported.