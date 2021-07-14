Holyoke firefighters put out fire inside warehouse

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department have put out a fire at a warehouse Tuesday night that damaged two vehicles.

According to Captain Kevin Cavagnac, firefighters received a call around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night of fire and smoke on Winter St. at the ‘A Royal Flush’ warehouse. Cavagnac said the sprinkler system in the building was able to contained the fire and minimized the damage on the property.

No one was inside the warehouse at the time of the fire but two trucks inside were damaged. No injuries were reported.

The Holyoke Fire Department will continue to investigated what caused the fire.