HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke firefighters were called to a reported house fire on Gates Street Friday morning.

According to the news release sent to 22News by Holyoke Fire Department, at around 11:40 a.m. Holyoke Fire Department was called to a reported house fire on 40 Gates Street. The main fire was controlled quickly, however, crews spent several hours working on the extension. South Hadley Fire Department and Chicopee Fire Department both sent mutual aid.

Courtesy of Holyoke Fire Dept.

Nobody was home at the time of the incident. One person lost their home and is being assisted by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.