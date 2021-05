HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters were called to a tractor-trailer fire on I-91 North in Holyoke early Tuesday morning.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, firefighters were called to I-91 near Northampton around 2:30 a.m. where they located the box trailer to be on fire.

The Holyoke Fire Department was called to the area to put out the fire and Northampton Fire assisted. There were no injuries reported.