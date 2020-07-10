Holyoke firefighters put out two fires within hours Thursday night

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department put out two fires in the Elmwood section of the city within an hour of each other Thursday night.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac, the first was a box trailer behind 146 Brown Avenue around 7 p.m.

Cavagnac said when firefighters arrived the box trailer was completely on fire and threatening nearby homes. Thick brown smoke could be seen from blocks away.

Firefighters put out the fire quickly and were able to contain it from spreading to nearby homes. No one was injured and the cause is currently being investigated by the Holyoke Fire Department and investigators from the State Police Fire Investigation Unit.

For the second fire, Cavagnac said firefighters were called to 40-42 Longwood Avenue at 8:30 p.m. for a heavy fire in a construction dumpster in the driveway of a vacant home that was being remodeled.

Firefighters found the dumpster on fire and positioned close enough to the house to possibly spread. Crews were able to use an elevated ladder that poured large volumes of water and kept the fire from spreading to the house. No one was injured and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

(Photo: Holyoke FD)

The Longwood Ave house was being rehabilitated from a fire that occurred there last August involving a second-floor bedroom and the attic, according to Cavagnac.