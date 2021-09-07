Holyoke firefighters urge caution after injured swimmer rescued

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters are urging you to be careful when you swim after Holyoke firefighters had to rescue an injured swimmer.

Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac told 22News they were called to the Dinosaur Tracks park between Route 5 and the Connecticut River on Monday afternoon. They helped a 54-year-old man who reportedly had slipped on wet rocks and injured his leg.

According to a Chicopee resident with a knowledge of the river, a person couldn’t pick a worse time to go for a Connecticut River swim than on Labor Day.

George Paluth told 22News, “There’s a lot of boats out there, some going fast, some going slow. Yes, there are a lot of boats. Basically I’d say between the hours of one and six o’clock yesterday, it was nonstop boating.”

Holyoke Fire Department Captain Kevin Cavagnac did not say whether the man was struck by a boat, but he did say that the Dinosaur Tracks park on the river has been a popular place to go swimming.