HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters have put out a fire in Holyoke Wednesday evening.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, around 5:40 p.m. crews were working to put out a fire on Davis Street. As of 6:19 p.m., the department says the fire is out and no injuries were report. However, residents are still asked to avoid the area as crews are still at the home.

Credit: Holyoke Fire Department

Credit: Holyoke Fire Department

22News has a crew on the way and will update this article as soon as more information is available.