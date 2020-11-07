Holyoke food drive was held to collect food for people who have lost their jobs

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A contactless food drive was held in Holyoke Saturday, to collect food for people who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department joined forces with Providence Ministries to organize the event. They collected non-perishable food items like pasta, canned vegetables, and granola bars from members of the community. The Sheriff’s Department told 22News, food drives like this one are even more important during the pandemic.

“So right now with more people at home obviously they’re not out getting their food from other places, so there’s more of a need, the kids are home, so the meals they were probably getting from somewhere else, now the parents have to provide, so there’s just a greater need, a lotta people are out of work, so now they got to make that money stretch, a lot farther than it used to.”

The food collected today will be distributed to food banks in Holyoke and surrounding communities.