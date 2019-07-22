1  of  3
Breaking News
Chicopee woman killed in Shelburne rollover crash Holyoke homicide suspect arrested at airport Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse announcing 2020 run for Congress, challenging Neal

Holyoke garage littered with trash, needles

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News followed up on a viewer complaint Monday about trash and needles inside a stairwell at the parking garage on Dwight Street in Holyoke.

When you approach the staircase door, you’re met with a sign that reads, “Stairs Out of Service. Health and Safety Risk. Use City Hall Corner Stairs for Access.” Department of Public Works Superintendent Michael McManus told 22News the city runs the garage and posted that sign.

“Holyoke, like many towns in western Massachusetts, has been hit very hard by the ongoing opioid crisis,” McManus said. “The city works in partnership with Tapestry health for continued clean-up of drug paraphernalia at this site and several others.”

McManus added that the DPW has conducted several deep cleans of the stairwell in the past and they plan to have it cleaned up as soon as possible.

DPW Superintendent’s full statement:

“The garage in question is indeed run by the city and the signs were posted by our department.

Holyoke, like many towns in western Massachusetts, has been hit very hard by the ongoing opioid crisis. The city works in partnership with Tapestry health for continued clean-up of drug paraphernalia at this site and several others. The DPW has also conducted several deep cleans and repainting of the stairs in question.

I appreciate you alerting us to the present condition and we will work to have it cleaned up as soon as possible.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Weather Alert Radar

Trending Stories