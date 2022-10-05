HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – As our region anticipates higher energy bills this fall and winter, Holyoke residents had a chance to learn more about energy efficiency with its local utility company.

Holyoke Gas and Electric hosted the community event at Veterans Park in Holyoke as part of the national ‘Public Power and Public Natural Gas Week.’ It’s meant to build public awareness about the value of having a community owned utility. Residents there also had the chance to learn about energy incentives offered by Holyoke Gas and Electric, as well as electric and natural gas safety.

Kate Craven, Director of Marketing and Communications at Holyoke Gas and Electric, told 22News about the increase in energy prices this fall and winter, “It’s going to be really important to keep your bills down and low as possible. We are here to support you through the winter. We have more control over the rates compared to some of the larger utilities. We are looking at a 10 percent increase on the electric side.”

The event also promoted ‘National Drive Electric Week.’ Gary Rome Hyundai was also at the event to displaying electric vehicles, offering test drives as well as education on electric vehicles.

If you missed Wednesday’s event, the Holyoke Gas & Electric website also offers rebates and incentives for residents, including their residential energy conservation program, rebates for appliances and weatherization, educational resources, electric vehicle charger program, smart home devices monthly incentives and more.