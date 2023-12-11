HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are less than two weeks away from the start of winter, and as the temperatures continue to drop, cities are preparing to help people who may be experiencing homelessness.

The city of Holyoke has mapped out how it will assist residents in need of housing and clothing. Holyoke leaders are taking a proactive approach to providing assistance to those in need, a population that they say seems to be increasing.

A multi-agency effort will be implemented when temperatures hit single digits, or when the wind chill drops below zero. City Emergency Management Director Jeff Trask told 22News how various community partners have teamed up to make sure residents get connected to resources, “So we partner with our friends at Providence Ministries who host our emergency shelter. Now this shelter is made available to city residents or anyone who may be in need, to go in there and basically get off the streets when it’s really cold out, or it’s severe inclement weather.”

Providence Ministries also operates a soup kitchen, food pantry and sober house. As part of the winter plan, the city is asking for donations of food items, along with clothing, that can be distributed to those who seek shelter there.

Food donations, along with winter gear can be dropped off at the Holyoke Fire Dept. Headquarters, located at 600 High Street, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.