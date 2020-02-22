Holyoke Grand Colleen and her court host ‘Princess and Pirate Party’

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – This year’s Holyoke Grand Colleen and her court held a ‘Princess & Pirate Party’ at the Holyoke Merry-Go-Round off Appleton Street.

They invited families from surrounding communities to ride the historic merry-go-round beginning at 9:30, girls and boys dressed up as princesses and pirates.

Holyoke Colleen Moira McDermott told 22News, this event was all about bringing the community together and having some fun.

“These are all kids from Holyoke and the surrounding areas and they are coming together to have fun with all the princesses and the colleens,” said McDermott. “And this month we are doing a lot of events in the community, in Holyoke and South Hadley to meet everyone, have fun and get ready for the parade.”

McDermott and her court will be back at the Holyoke Merry Go Round in two weeks for their annual Dobbin Tartan Party that will be held from 2 to 5 p.m.