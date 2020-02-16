Holyoke Grand Colleen chosen for St. Patrick’s Day Parade

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2020 Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade grand Colleen was coronated tonight.

Moira Cathernie McDermott, a senior at South Hadley High School was crowned Saturday night as the 66th annual Grand Colleen for the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 22.

Moira shared her feelings at this special moment with 22News.

“It’s honestly so surreal, I’m like so thankful that I’m involved in this and I’m very lucky this year,” she expressed. “My grandfather who passed away a few years ago, he was so excited about my being a colleen, so I know he’s looking down. I’m excited sharing this moment with him.”

Earlier in the evening, 2019 colleen Lauren Hanna-Dulude reminisced with 2002 colleen Katie Joyce about their colleen legacy.

“My favorite part of having the crown is probably just the lasting impact of what I feel I can make,” Lauren told 22News.

“We still talk about it now with my two daughters and my son,” Katie added. “It always brings us back, the experience was so incredibly special.”

And the thrill of marching to the cheers of thousands is an experience from earlier parades brought back memories for this year’s parade marshal John Driscoll and parade committee president Marc Joyce.

“It’s such a thrill, 300,000 people walk down the street, there are people you know, a lot of people you don’t know,” Driscoll said.

“They’re shouting out at you and it’s just a wonderful feeling for everybody especially the kids,” Joyce noted.

If you can’t attend the parade, this year you’ll be able to view the festivities live on 22News on The CW Springfield or on our website beginning Sunday, March 22 at 11:10 a.m.